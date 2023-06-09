SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott’s Mission on the Bay restaurant has reopened for business just over one month after a partial seawall collapse forced the site to temporarily close.

The restaurant celebrated its reopening on Friday.

“To get here this quick is a blessing,” said owner Marty Bloom.

The seawall collapse hit the area near Humphrey Street just before Mother’s Day on May 4, sending dirt and debris spilling onto a beach below.

Mission on the Bay was evacuated and while no one was hurt, part of the building could be seen hanging over the suddenly collapsed seawall. Part of Swampscott, Bloom said, was missing.

“It was tough for the community not to have it because we had lots of different parties that were booked,” Bloom said this week.

Ultimately, it took time and effort from various groups to examine and rescue the wall.

With recent repairs made, though, Bloom thanked those involved and noted hours of work, himself, to get the restaurant open again.

“It was great, the city, the state, everybody that worked on it,” he said.

“I have about 340 to 350 hours of work straight through since this happened, until today,” Bloom continued. “So, with great relief, we’re open.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)