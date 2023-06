SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Mission on the Bay in Swampscott is reopening Friday after a sea wall collapse prompted officials to close the restaurant

Patrons were dining inside the restaurant when the collapse occurred earlier this year.

The grand reopening will include a party to celebrate the return to business.

