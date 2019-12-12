Mississippi man gets 3 1/2 years for sexual abuse of young boy

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young boy while on a cruise in Bermuda.

Adam Christopher Boyd, 32, was sentenced Thursday, eight months after pleading guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Boyd and the boy were passengers on a seven-day cruise from Boston to Bermuda in August of 2017 and that Boyd assaulted the boy while the two were on board the ship.

The child then reported that he had been raped to ship security when then notified Bermudian authorities.

At the conclusion of their investigation, Boyd was arrested and authorities in the United States were notified.

Subsequent forensic testing revealed the presence of Boyd’s DNA in the child’s underwear.

Upon his release, Boyd will be required to undergo 5 years of supervised release.