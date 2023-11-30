UPDATE: Authorities say nearly 140 packages that were thought stolen were either accounted for or picked up by their rightful owners at an apartment building in Roxbury.

A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said it was a misunderstanding by the building’s management that led to an investigation at St. Alphonsus Street this week.

Police were originally called to the premises after individuals at the luxury apartment building believed packages had been stolen, with a concierge reviewing surveillance video that allegedly showed a man accessing a mail room and other individuals removing packages from it over the span of several hours.

Following an investigation that involved Boston police detectives speaking with residents, reviewing the footage, and coordinating with the building’s management, Boston PD concluded a theft did not occur.

“We do not have a crime and this was more of a misunderstanding by management of where the 138 package went,” a BPD spokesperson said.

No other details were released.

—

Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10:28 p.m.

Police are investigating after more than 130 packages were stolen from an apartment building in Roxbury.

Officers were called when residents of the luxury apartment building on St. Alphonsus Street reported that there were no packages in the mail room.

When the concierge reviewed surveillance video, it allegedly showed a man accessing the mail room by using a digital control panel. Three men then joined the original suspect in stealing the packages over the span of several hours.

Residents are being encouraged to call Boston police if they believe one of their packages was stolen.

