CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology officials, astronomers have detected a radio signal from deep in space.

Researchers said radio signals have been detected before, but most only last a few milliseconds. However, this signal lasted for three seconds and included a clear radio wave pattern.

MIT said that the radio burst was likely from a galaxy billions of light years away.

“I love the idea that this was sent by some alien civilization, but I don’t think that’s likely, said MIT scholar Daniele Michilli.

Researchers said that if they can identify the source of the radio signal, they can use it to measure how fast the universe is expanding.

