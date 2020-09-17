CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is temporarily moving business classes online after graduate students reportedly gathered in public parks.

Dean David Schmittlein made the decision to hold MIT Sloan School of Management classes remotely through Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to the outdoor gathering of students, a university spokesperson said.

There are not any known COVID-19 positive cases related to these gatherings and the university has had zero positive tests out of thousands of students and staff tested since Monday, the spokesperson added.

Fully remote classes have been implemented to allow all students to complete two rounds of testing.

MIT Sloan senior faculty deans have also arranged virtual conversations with their students to reinforce expected behaviors amid the pandemic.

