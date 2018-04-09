MIT creates tool to help curb cyber bullying

Researchers at MIT have created a new tool designed to battle online bullying and harassment.

The system is called “SquadBox” and is designed to allow users to forward potentially harassing emails to a group of friends.

A moderator would then decide which messages should be deleted and which ones are okay.

Researchers are now working to make the platform available for Twitter direct messages and Facebook Messenger.

