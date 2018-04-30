CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — An MIT grad claims that he wrote the Good Will Hunting script that went on to win an Oscar.

Bernard Cohen, who graduated from MIT in 1962, told Page Six that he met aspiring producer Chris Moore in the mid-’90s and explained the idea for a movie about a janitor who is also a math genius.

Matt Damon allegedly met up with Cohen after Moore, a Harvard classmate of Damon’s, had spoken with him.

Damon and Ben Affleck went on to write the screenplay for the movie, which won an Oscar in 1998.

