MIT on high alert after 2 reported rapes on campus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) – Massachusetts Institute of Technology students and police are on high alert after a reported rape on campus Saturday, the second one this month.

A woman told officers that she was assaulted at the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house on Memorial Drive during the early morning hours, MIT police said.

The woman said she met the man at a party and went back to his bedroom in the house. Although she said she made it clear she did not want to have sexual intercourse with him, the man allegedly proceeded to have non-consensual sex with her, police said.

Earlier this month, another woman reported being raped in a dorm on Amherst Alley. That woman said she had been talking to a man at a party earlier in the evening and then woke up in his room, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation.

