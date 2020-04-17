MIT opens 75-bed facility for patients with COVID-19 in honor of fallen Officer Sean Collier

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology opened a 75-bed facility for patients with COVID-19 in honor of fallen Officer Sean Collier, who was killed in the line of duty in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The Sean Collier Care Center, which is being funded by MIT and staffed by MIT Medical, is designed to help alleviate the anticipated hospital bed shortage as the number of coronavirus cases in the Bay State are expected to approach peak levels in the coming weeks, MIT News reported.

Coronavirus patients from the Cambridge community will be referred to the new center by clinicians at Mount Auburn Hospital and other local ambulatory care centers. Patients must transfer directly from one of the partner organizations to come to the care center.

