MIT police investigating reported rape on campus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MIT Police Department is investigating after a woman reported that she was raped early Saturday morning at a dorm on campus, officials said.

The victim told officers that she was raped at a dorm on Amherst Alley between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. She had been talking with a man at a party earlier in the evening and was only able to recall waking up in the suspect’s room, according to police.

The victim sought medical attention after the alleged incident and reported bruising to police.

Police said the victim has not provided investigators with a description of the suspect.

No additional details were immediately available.

