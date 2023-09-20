CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A breakthrough in diabetes testing could mean no more needles for people in the future.

A team at MIT says they have successfully reversed diabetes in mice using a living medical device with cells that produce insulin.

The device for a human would be about the size of a stick of chewing gum.

“What we’ve been able to show is that with a device just sitting under the skin we’ve actually been able to achieve a diabetic reversal that is kind of curing diabetes in an animal model for about a month now,” said researcher Siddharth Krishnan.

The teams hopes to eventually move to testing the device in humans.

