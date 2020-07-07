MIT says only seniors will be invited to campus when school reopens in fall

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only seniors will be allowed on campus when the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reopens for the fall semester, university officials announced Tuesday.
“MIT is excited about the fall semester, though it will be quite different from a usual semester on campus,” the Cambridge-based university wrote in a post on its website. “In the end, we opted to take a conservative approach to reopening – a stance informed by science, expert advice on public health and campus residential life, and our unique circumstances as an institution.”
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still not yet under control, MIT says it will operate at reduced levels, only invite seniors to campus, require everyone on campus to use a daily health monitoring app, and limit in-person instruction to those who are living on campus.
The school’s fall athletic programs have also been canceled.
The basics of MIT’s approach to reopening are as follows:
- Our Cambridge campus will operate at significantly reduced levels.
- Among undergraduates, only seniors will be invited to campus in the fall.
- There will be a process for students from other classes to request special consideration for housing if they face challenges related to safety, living conditions, visa status, or other hardship.
- Only undergraduate students who have been invited or approved to come to campus and live on campus will be able to access MIT facilities.
- Best practices for public health will be mandatory for anyone on campus.
- Everyone on campus must use a daily health monitoring app provided by MIT.
- Academically, MIT will operate on a two-semester model for the 2020-21 academic year with an early start and a modified calendar.
- To effectively manage the number of people on campus, only undergraduate students who live on campus may participate in in-person instruction.
- Graduate instruction will vary by school and program.
- Our aim is to ensure all students are able to continue making academic progress.
- We are working on innovative strategies for delivering a special MIT first-year experience. First-year students will receive more information about these efforts.
- Tuition will remain at 2019-20 levels for all students, and we are adjusting our financial aid budget to meet families’ increased financial needs.
- All enrolled undergraduates will be offered at least one-semester of paid research, service, or teaching opportunity.
- FSILGs will not be open for the fall, but MIT will work with FSILG alumni/ae to subsidize costs for house operations so they can resume operations once it is safe to do so.
- Fall athletic programs are canceled.
“I know these decisions come with a real human cost. They will require all of us, especially our students, to adjust to a new set of hard realities – coming on top of a long season of COVID-driven disruption and dislocation,” MIT President L. Rafael Reif noted in a letter to the university community. “I wish we could offer you an easier answer, but COVID-19 is simply not yet under control.”
