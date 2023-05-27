CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new Massachusetts Institute of Technology study on sleep is finding that as you’re nodding off you could be at your most creative.

Research from MIT and Harvard Medical School found that the sweet spot is when you’re between sleeping and waking.

Researchers at MIT found that sleep and creativity are connected and that people are inventive as they drift off but the tricky part is timing.

The study also found that people can be guided to dream about a given topic and that those targeted dreams can make them more creative in the waking hours.

The researchers are also working to find out what information about dreams in the later stage of the sleeping process will yield with regards to creativity.

