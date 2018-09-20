MIT students compete in global competition inside a glass cube in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Massachusetts Institute of Technology students are entering a tiny 270-square-foot glass cube for the next four days as they work to solve a medical challenge.

The students will be on display day and night as they work to create the ambulance of the future.

“The goal is really to make this a four-day intensive stay in the cube,” MIT’s InCube organizer Phillippe Niccoller said.

Living in a fishbowl is hard enough, but what makes this exercise even more challenging is that the students are competing against four other cubes in Switzerland for the chance to win funding for a start-up company with Stryker Medical Devices.

“Anything that we can learn from this new generation of fresh thinking that can help our products and our customers better, we want to use that,” Bijoy Sagar, a representative for Stryker said.

At the end of the four days, the team will present their big idea via online screening across the pond.

The team will be allowed to take bathroom breaks anytime throughout the next four days and the cube comes equipped with curtains, airconditioning and heating.

Anyone walking by is encouraged to offer up an idea to the team.

Though there are no shortage of big ideas here, MIT was ranked as the top university in the world.

