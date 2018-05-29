CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at MIT say they are shocked after a third incident of sexual assault was reported this month.

MIT police got a call from the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity house on Commonwealth Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The accuser told police she woke up on the upper floor of the frat house and saw a man touching her leg. She said the man ran out of the room when she woke up.

The accuser described the suspect as a black male in his early to mid-20s and about 6 feet tall, with a slim build. She said the man had short cropped hair and was wearing an oversized white t-shirt and dark blue baggy shorts.

The alleged sexual assault is under investigation.

The assault is the third reported incident this month. Police are investigating an alleged rape at Theta Delta Chi on May 19, and another at a dorm on Amhurst Alley on May 5. The incidents have sparked concern among students at the university.

“My first year, I’ve heard a lot of stories, whether they were reported or not officially,” said student Linda Zhou. “So I actually personally have never been to a frat party because of those stories.”

Some students say this doesn’t sound like the university they know. But others say campus assault is very real.

“When we get a new batch of first-years, we tell them, ‘be careful.’ Just know that this has happened and know what to do if it does happen.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call MIT police. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can call 617-258-TIPS (8477).

