CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — MIT unveiled a robotic fish that they hope will make it easier to study aquatic life.

The robot named SoFi is made of silicone rubber and it can swim in the ocean alongside real fish.

During testing in the waters near Fiji, it was able to reach depths of 50 feet.

SoFi handled currents and took high-resolution photos and videos.

