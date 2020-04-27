MIT working on contact tracing app to track coronavirus

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - MIT scientists are working to develop a contact tracing app for smartphones to track the spread of the coronavirus as state officials weigh reopening the state.

Through Bluetooth, users would be alerted when they’ve come in close contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus. Researchers say health officials would be able to quickly isolate potential new cases and stop outbreaks.

Developers at MIT’s Lincoln Labs in Lexington are working to finish the app, and both Apple and Google have agreed to help with the technology. They say the app will be ready to launch next month.

