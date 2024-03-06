(CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday he will support Donald Trump for the presidency, a move that comes more than three years after they have last spoken and after the Kentucky Republican pointedly blamed Trump for the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” McConnell said in a statement. “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

McConnell’s announcement came just minutes after Trump’s final substantive primary challenger – former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – said she would leave the race the morning after Super Tuesday, in which Trump dominated the races across the country.

The public support from McConnell, who announced last week he would step down as GOP leader at the end of the year, also came after his other top Republican senators have endorsed Trump. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber who is running to replace McConnell, endorsed Trump earlier this month. Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another possible McConnell successor, backed Trump after he won the New Hampshire primary.

