(CNN) — GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell fell Tuesday, senators told CNN, the latest high-profile incident in a string of health issues for the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNN that McConnell is “fine.”

Last year, the longtime Senate GOP leader was treated for a concussion after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC. CNN later reported that McConnell had fallen multiple times that year.

There were also two incidents last year in which McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up while speaking to reporters – once in Kentucky and another time on Capitol Hill.

