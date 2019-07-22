Mitch Moreland, wife asking fans to bring toys to Fenway for kids at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland and his wife, Susannah, are asking fans attending the Red Sox-Yankees games on Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, to join them in donating new toys and craft items for children being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Donations to the “Christmas in July” collection will be accepted at Gate A and D from the time gates open through the end of the 1st inning of each game. Items need to be brand new and appropriate for infants, toddlers, and teens.

The donated items will be dropped off at Boston Children’s Hospital by the Morelands on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. when they will visit with patients.

