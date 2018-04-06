CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is working on a device that could possibly read people’s minds.

AlterEgo is a device that is placed on the ear and extends to the jaw. Researchers said it uses bone conduction headphones to pick up neuromuscular signals in the face to respond to certain commands vocalized in the brain.

By vocalizing internally, this device can provide audio responses to questions, such as what time it is and how much a group of items cost at the grocery store.

Researchers said the AlterEgo uses a neural network trained to identify certain words in the brain and can be customized to each user.

In a recent experiment, MIT said it accurately responded to 92 percent of commands.

They believe the AlterEgo can eventually be used to accomplish everyday tasks and possibly talk for people who can’t do so.

MIT added that while the technology is progressing well, they need to run many more tests before taking it to the next level.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)