CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local robot battle is brewing after Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed off its new “Cheetah 3.”

The robot weighs 90 pounds and is the size of a Labrador Retriever.

It can gallop, jump and climb stairs just like a cheetah.

The robot does not have cameras or sensors, so instead it feels its way through its surroundings, creators said.

Boston Dynamics has created its own robots that can do similar things.

Their dog-like robots can move around outside and navigate up a staircase.

Both the MIT “Cheetah 3” and Boston Dynamics dog can continue walking even when something gets in the way.

