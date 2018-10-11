Mixed emotions for Fall River residents after arrest of 26-year-old mayor

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - News that Fall River’s 26-year-old mayor was arrested Thursday on fraud charges drew mixed emotions from city residents, ranging from sadness to disbelief

Jasiel Correia, a Democratic two-term mayor, is charged with defrauding investors in a company he formed out of more than $230,000 and using the funds to enhance his political career and pay for a lavish lifestyle, according to a newly unsealed 13-count indictment.

The indictment alleges that Correia used investments meant for his SnoOwl app, which he founded in 2012, to purchase tens of thousands of dollars of luxury items, including jewelry, cars and clothing; to pay for personal travel and adult entertainment; to pay down his student loan debt; and to make charitable donations in his own name.

Ashley Rioux, who thought highly of Correia, expressed disappointment over his alleged behavior.

“It’s a letdown. I heard great things about him when he first got elected,” she said. “Now I hear this and it’s just like ‘oh no!'”

Despite allegations of stealing $231,447 from seven investors from 2013-2015, Donald Pacheco is standing by Correia.

“I don’t think he should be charged for none of it. He’s trying to do things,” he said. “He’s trying to get the city done.”

Correia won re-election last November. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

