WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are responding to a dangerous chemical incident in Woburn, officials said.

Crews were called to Roessler Road Friday night for an incident involving furfuryl alcohol and decided to elevate the response level from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

State fire officials say the accidental mixture caused a chemical reaction and the building had to be evacuated.

Despite the high risk, no injuries have been reported.

Coming in contact with furfuryl alcohol can cause serious irritations to the skin and eyes. It is often used for making flavoring and for sealants and cement.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

