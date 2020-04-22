MLB announces punishment for Red Sox following investigation into 2018 sign-stealing scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, middle, keeps Brock Holt (12) away from home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn as he is ejected for arguing a called strike in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced a number of penalties that the Boston Red Sox are now facing for illegally orchestrating a sign-stealing scheme during the 2018 season.

Boston will be stripped of its 2020 second-round draft pick, video replay operator J.T. Watkins will be banned through the 2020 playoffs and from doing his job in 2021, and former manager Alex Cora will be banned through the 2020 playoffs for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, according to The Athletic.

In a statement, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said, “As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences were decoded through the use of live game video rather than through permissible means.”

Kennedy added, “MLB acknowledged the front office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff, and most of the players did not engage in, nor were they aware of, any violations. Regardless, these rule violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling.”

In January, MLB officials announced that they would investigate allegations the Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.

