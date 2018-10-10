MLB announces start times for Red Sox-Astros ALCS games

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2018 American League Championship Series will begin this weekend when the Boston Red Sox welcome the Houston Astros to Fenway Park.

Chris Sale will oppose Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the series on Saturday. David Price is slated to pitch Game 2 on Sunday.

The winner of the best-of-seven showdown will advance to the World Series.

The full ALCS schedule is as follows:

Game 1 (Boston): Oct. 13 – 8:09 p.m.

Game 2 (Boston): Oct. 14 – 7:09 p.m.

Game 3 (Houston): Oct. 16 – 5:09 p.m.

Game 4 (Houston): Oct. 17: 8:39 p.m.

Game 5 (Houston): Oct. 18 – 8:09 p.m.

Game 6 (Boston): Oct. 20 – 5:09 p.m.

Game 7 (Boston): Oct. 21 – 7:39 p.m.

All games can be seen on TBS.

