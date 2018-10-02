MLB announces starting times for Red Sox playoff games 1, 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Major League Baseball playoffs are upon us.

The Boston Red Sox will play games 1 and 2 of American League Division Series at Fenway Park this weekend against either the Oakland Athletics or New York Yankees.

Game 1 is slated for Friday at 7:32 p.m. Game 2 is slated for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Both games will air on TBS.

Boston says Chris Sale will start the series opener. David Price will likely toe the rubber on Saturday.

No additional dates have been announced.

Below are start times for Division Series games through Sunday, October 7th. FS1 or MLB Network will exclusively cover all National League Division Series games, while TBS will exclusively televise all American League Postseason action. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/y9OZQzziZG — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 2, 2018

