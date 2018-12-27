(WHDH) — A Major League Baseball pitching prospect showed his gratitude towards his parents with the ultimate Christmas gift.

First-round pick Brady Singer decided to pay his parents back for all the endless support they have given him during his baseball career.

“I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well,” his mother read a note written by Singer. “Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend, we are replacing the savings account you drained for us to play baseball. You can spend it on yourselves.”

He went on to thank his parents in the note for all the money they spent on him to travel to games, get equipment and even for all the Gatorade they bought him.

The gift left Singer’s parents in tears.

Singer is a prospect for the Kansas City Royals.