MLB wraps up probe of incident involving Astros

Major League Baseball says an investigation has concluded that a Houston Astros employee seen taking photos or video near Cleveland’s dugout during Game 3 of the AL Division Series was merely monitoring the field to ensure the Indians weren’t violating any rules.

MLB issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it considers the matter closed.

“A thorough investigation concluded that an Astros employee was monitoring the field to ensure that the opposing club was not violating any rules,” the statement read. “All clubs remaining in the playoffs have been notified to refrain from these types of efforts and to direct complaints about any in-stadium rules violations to MLB staff for investigation and resolution. We consider the matter closed.”

The defending champions came under scrutiny after Cleveland filed a complaint about a man associated with Houston attempting to photograph or video the Indians’ dugout last week.

The same man, who had been issued a credential before the Oct. 8 game in Cleveland, was removed from an area near Boston’s dugout for taking photos during Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday.

The Red Sox had been warned before their series-opening game, the AP was told by the people.

The Indians were concerned the man was attempting to view scouting reports Cleveland had on Houston’s players, one person said.

