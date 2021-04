BOSTON (WHDH) - Major League Soccer launched a line of retro-inspired apparel Tuesday.

The new collection harkens back to the league’s first season in 1996.

The New England Revolution is just one of only 11 clubs featured in the collection.

The Revolution will kick off the season on April 17 with an opening match against the Chicago Fire.

