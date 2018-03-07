(CNN) – M&M’s introduced three new flavors, but only one will stay on the shelves.

The candy company announced on Wednesday it will roll out three limited edition flavors.

Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunch Mint will be a part of the flavor vote campaign.

People who try the candies can vote on which flavor they want to stick around.

Fans can cast their vote by text or on social media.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)