M&M’s releases new limited edition flavor

(WHDH) — In a move that is sure to excite candy lovers everywhere, M&M’s is releasing a new flavor in time for summer.

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s are a limited edition release, according to The Impulsive Buy.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES: Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s https://t.co/jskcJQMzD5 pic.twitter.com/TiVvS3MZ4M — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) April 16, 2018

The creamsicle-inspired treats will reportedly only be available at Dollar General stores.

This particular version of the candy is made with white chocolate and has an orange flavor to it.

