Mob murder trial delayed, judge urged to protect witness IDs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mob murder trial for former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme was mysteriously put on hold Monday.

The 84-year-old mafia kingpin is charged in the 1993 murder of Boston nightclub manager and Westwood native, Steven DiSarro.

Judge Allison Burroughs announced that court would not be session. It’s possible the trial will be delayed on Tuesday as well.

Officials did not provide a reason for the sudden decision, but the U.S. Attorneys office says a witness due to testify soon against Salemme might find his life in danger if he shows his face.

Prosecutors filed a document in the court Friday, which quotes U.S. Marshals requesting that “during the testimony of a witness security inspector, the public be seated in a parallel courtroom and that the audio of the testimony is broadcast to that courtroom.”

The document also says “The threat is real. It is a question of life or death.”

US Marshals assigned to protect witnesses were scheduled to testify Monday. Law enforcement personnel and Steve DiSarro’s half-brother were slated to appear in court.

The US attorneys office says it has nothing to do with the motion that was filed Friday.

