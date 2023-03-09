The wait for mobile betting in Massachusetts is almost over, as betting apps get set to go live Friday morning.

While sports wagers are in the spotlight, other topics are also on the table.

Experts have said the apps that have been approved in Massachusetts will be taking bets from people who are aged 21 or older on awards shows such as the Academy Awards as well as the sports bets that have been made physically at casinos since in-person sports betting launched in Massachusetts back in January.

This, experts say, could open many doors for those who wouldn’t typically bet on sports but who still want to test their luck.

“[T]hat’s the secret sauce right there,” Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst at Bookies.com said.

Speros said the betting is a win-win for some parties involved, not only getting people to wager on events they wouldn’t normally watch, but also getting people to watch events because they wagered on them.

“It drives fan engagement through the roof,” Speros said.

Sports betting will go live in Massachusetts at 10 a.m.

