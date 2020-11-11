Mobile home owner files lawsuit stemming from Maine blast

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The owner of a mobile home park and other residences has filed a lawsuit against companies and a nonprofit group connected to the 2019 fatal propane explosion in Maine.

The Farmington explosion killed fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured seven others. A state investigation found that the explosion happened because of a severed gas line. The blast destroyed nonprofit organization Leap Inc.’s building.

Randall Dean, owner of NorthPoint Properties, has sued Leap Inc., CN Brown Energy Inc. and Techno Metal Post Maine in the lawsuit, the Sun Journal reported. His lawsuit states he suffered damage to mobile homes and lost rental income and had to pay for the expense of transporting and setting up replacement homes.

The lawsuit states that Techno Post failed to verify the location of an underground propane line before installing bollards, and CN Brown failed to perform reasonable care by conducting a leak check after filling the propane tank. It also states that LEAP didn’t ensure there was a competent person inspecting the premises.

Representatives for CN Brown and Techno Post did not respond to calls seeking comment. A spokeswoman for LEAP Inc. declined to comment.

