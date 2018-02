(WHDH) — The moon is set to get out-of-this-world cellphone service.

The first mobile phone network will head for the moon next year.

It will enable HD streaming from the moon and back to Earth.

Vodafone Germany, Nokia and car maker Audi said they are teaming up for the plan.

This comes 50 years after the first NASA astronauts walked on the moon.

