BOSTON (WHDH) - Mobile sports betting has almost arrived in Massachusetts, with betting apps get set to go live Friday morning.

Several sports stars are expected to attend a kickoff celebration ouside DraftKings headquarters in Boston, including Boston Celtics alumni broadcaster Brian Scalabrine and two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Although sports wagers are in the spotlight, other topics are also on the table.

Experts have said the apps that have been approved in Massachusetts will be taking bets from people who are aged 21 or older on awards shows such as the Academy Awards in addition to the kinds of sports bets that have been made physically at casinos since in-person sports betting launched in Massachusetts back in January.

This, experts say, could open many doors for those who wouldn’t typically bet on sports but who still want to test their luck.

“[T]hat’s the secret sauce right there,” Bill Speros, a senior betting analyst at Bookies.com said.

Speros said the betting is a win-win for those involved in the gambling world, not only getting people to wager on events they wouldn’t normally watch, but also getting people to watch events because they wagered on them.

“That’s why Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL, the National Hockey League, MLS, PGA and NASCAR — they’ve all embraced gambling now that it’s legal because it drives fan engagement through the roof,” Speros said.

Mobile betting will go live in Massachusetts at 10 a.m.

