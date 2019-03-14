Mobster’s son charged in ex’s death held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The family of a Rhode Island woman found dead in her home this week alleges the mobster’s son charged in the killing whispered “You’re next” to the victim’s brother in court.

Michael Marrapese is charged in the death of 29-year-old Lauren Ise (EE’say), who was found dead Wednesday at a Cranston apartment the estranged couple previously shared. Prosecutors say Marrapese called a friend to say he had killed Ise. That person called police.

The suspect is the son of late mobster Frank “Bobo” Marrapese Jr.

In court, the 40-year-old Marrapese said something under his breath to the victim’s brother, Ryan Ise, who responded with an expletive-filled outburst that prompted the judge to hold him in contempt.

Ise’s family alleged Marrapese said “You’re next.”

Marrapese was referred to the public defender’s office.

