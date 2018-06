BOSTON (WHDH) – A mock-up of one the MBTA’s new Red Line trains will make its way to Boston.

Photos tweeted out by the MBTA show the train wrapped up and ready to go from a global plant in China.

The mock-up will be on display in Boston this summer.

