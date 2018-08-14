A new Red Line “mock-up” car is on display at City Hall Plaza in Boston.

The MBTA held an event Tuesday that gave look inside a model resembling the new cars.

Anyone that missed the opportunity to view the car on Tuesday can still get a sneak peek from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

A factory in Springfield is manufacturing more than 250 train cars, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard.

The new cars are expected to debut in 2019.

