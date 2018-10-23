Modell’s donating portion of proceeds from ‘Beat LA’ shirts to help end homelessness in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Modell’s Sporting Goods announced Tuesday that is donating a portion of its proceeds from selling their “Beat L.A.” t-shirts to benefit Boston’s Way Home Fund, an initiative designed to raise $10 million to help end chronic homelessness in the city.

The local retailer says it will donate $1 from the sale of every shirt to ensure all Bostonians have a stable and secure home.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the fund in his 2018 inauguration speech, and to date, it has raised $3.7 million.

“Boston is proud and excited to host the World Series, and with all eyes on Boston, this is an opportunity to bring awareness to what Boston truly stands for neighbors helping neighbors, and creating a stronger Boston together,” Walsh said. “I’m grateful to Modell’s for stepping up and helping Boston get even closer towards our goal of ending chronic homelessness in our city. Whether it’s baseball or housing, Boston is first in the nation as we put our people first.”

The fund, which is partnered with the Pine Street Inn, has a goal of raising the money over of a four-year period to create 200 new units of supportive, sustainable, long-term housing for chronically homeless individuals.

“We’re excited to team up with Mayor Walsh and the Boston’s Way Home Fund to help the local community during this exciting time for Boston,” said Mitch Modell, CEO of Modell’s Sporting Goods. “Together we can help ‘Beat LA’ and beat homelessness”.

In 2016, Boston scaled up its efforts to end chronic homelessness. Since then, 606 chronically homeless individuals have been housed, representing more than 3,400 years of homelessness ended.

