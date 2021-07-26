CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moderna says it is expanding the size of its COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12 years old.

The Cambridge-based company said it is trying to get more safety data amid concerns that mRNA shots could lead to rare heart side effects.

Company officials said having a larger safety database will help researchers see how likely it is side effects will occur.

