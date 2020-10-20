CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge-based biotechnology company says it’s working to have its coronavirus vaccine available for emergency use in December.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal Monday that the federal government could authorize emergency use of its experimental drug in December if the company gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial.

Several other companies are also looking to get their vaccine authorized.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced last week that they can request emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine no earlier than the third week of November.

Even if a vaccine emerges by year’s end, only limited doses will be available right away.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health drafted up a plan for COVID-19 vaccination distributions within the state, which says that those who would receive the vaccine first include healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19, those at increased risk for severe illness, people 65 years of age and older, and other essential workers.

The plan has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review.

Massachusetts is expected to get between 20,000 and 60,000 doses during the first distribution of a vaccine.

