Moderna researcher: vaccine trial results likely unavailable by end of 2020

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A researcher with Cambridge-based biotech company Moderna said we may have to wait a while for a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna is the first company in the country to begin Phase 3 trials of a vaccine to combat COVID-19. But one researcher said the trial didn’t take into account how children will respond to it.

Results from the trial won’t likely be available by the end of 2020 because of that omission.

