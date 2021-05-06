CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based Moderna announced Thursday that an initial analysis of their TeenCOVE study showed that its vaccine is highly effective in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

Moderna analyzed 3,235 participants in the study and found a vaccine efficacy rate of 96 percent in seronegative participants who received at least one injection, according to the biotechnology company.

They added that the vaccine, mRNA-1273, was generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns identified to date.

Moderna is continuing to collect data in the TeenCOVE study and says it is in discussions with regulators about a potential amendment to its regulatory filings.

Their KidCOVE study, which looks at how children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years react to the vaccine, is ongoing.

