Moderna vaccine shipments flowing in Massachusetts

More than 116,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have already been allocated toward Massachusetts recipients, adding to the 59,475 Pfizer doses distributed in the first week since they arrived, officials said Tuesday.

Describing it as “terrific news,”, Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Massachusetts should receive about 120,000 Moderna vaccine doses this week and that plans are set for all but 3,900 of them.

The vaccines started arriving Monday and will continue to flow in Tuesday and Wednesday, Sudders said.

Another element of the state’s immunization strategy is set to start next week when Walgreens and CVS begin vaccinating residents and staff at long-term care facilities. That effort, which involves teams from the pharmacies traveling to facilities to perform vaccinations on-site and remove any travel need for residents, begins on Dec. 28, Sudders said.

Long-term care facilities have been ravaged by the pandemic, home to a majority of the COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts, and will eagerly await the vaccination to help keep vulnerable residents and staff safe.

At the two state-run soldiers’ homes, Sudders said staff have started reaching out to family members of residents to secure consent for the vaccine, while the pharmacies will handle consent for other facilities.

“The good news was both CVS and Walgreens modified what the consent requirements were, so we’re going to send an abridged form to the guardian, but the guardian could also call the home and the staff can fill out the consent, a verbal consent, as well,” Sudders said, adding that the original form was “quite long.”

