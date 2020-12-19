Moderna vaccine starts shipping Sunday, officials say rollout will be smoother

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin shipping Sunday, and officials promised a smoother rollout than the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine earlier in the week.

The FDA’s emergency authorization of Cambridge-based Moderna’s vaccine on Friday means that FedEx and UPS trucks will begin transporting the vaccine Sunday, officials said. The federal government hopes to ship 8 million doses by the end of the week.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are nearly 95 percent and require two doses, but Moderna’s vaccine does not need to be transported and stored at extremely cold temperatures, unlike Pfizer’s.

“While this second vaccine from Moderna added on to Pfizer, now allows us as a whole of America to be on the offense…. [but] we are a long way from being finished,” said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed

Perna said he took responsibility for rollout problems with Pfizer’s vaccine, where several states, including Massachusetts, received fewer doses than expected.

There is no problem with the process. There is no problem with the Pfizer vaccine. There is no problem with the Moderna vaccine … It was a planning error, and I am responsible,” Perna said.

