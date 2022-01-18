(CNN) — Moderna is working on a single shot that covers both flu and COVID-19, but it’s quite some time away.

The pharmaceutical company’s CEO told attendees at the world economic forum’s Davos Agenda his company is combining a flu shot and COVID booster into a single injection.

He says it should help address concerns some people have about getting separate COVID and flu shots.

Moderna isn’t planning to have the vaccine ready until the fall of 2023, and even then, it will only be in some countries.

