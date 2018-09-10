Mold testing underway at Maynard elementary school

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are testing a Maynard elementary school for mold after a staff member raised concerns last week.

In a statement Monday, Superintendent Robert Gerardi announced that the school district was hiring an outside vendor to conduct an air quality test at Green Meadow School after a staffer raised concerns about mold in the oldest section of the school.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the entire kindergarten wing of the Green Meadow School will be tested,” the announcement read.

“The health, safety and wellness of our staff and students is one of our top priorities,” Gerardi said. “While right now we do not believe there is any cause for concern, the school will be thoroughly tested and Maynard Public Schools will take appropriate actions if the results find anything.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)